India’s Space Economy Projected to Grow Beyond $40 Billion by 2040: Jitendra Singh

On the successful conduct of the G20 Summit and Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Jitendra Singh said, India today is at par with countries, such as the United States which commenced their space journey decades before us. Stating that India has made a quantum jump in its space journey in the last nine years, the Minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has created a supportive ecosystem. He added that the space sector has been opened for public-private participation, with a swift increase in number of Space StartUps.