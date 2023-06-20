India’s Stand on Russia Understood in Entire World: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India’s stands on the side of peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
Ahead of his departure for a historic State visit to the United States of America, PM Modi said in an interview with WSJ that when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, “Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace.”
PM Modi was asked about the criticism in the US of his government for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia. He said, “I don't think this type of perception is widespread in the US.”
In the interview with WSJ at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi, PM Modi said, “I think India's position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India's topmost priority is peace.”
He said that all countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries, disputes should be resolved with diplomacy and dialogue and not war. India abstained from voting in the UN condemning the invasion.
PM Modi spoke several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Modi said, “India will do whatever it can” and supports “all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability”.
He also said that there is an unprecedented trust between the leaders of the US and India. He hailed growing defence cooperation between the two countries as "an important pillar of our partnership," which he said extends to trade, technology and energy.