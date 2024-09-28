India’s Vande Bharat Trains Attract International Buyers

India's Vande Bharat trains are drawing interest from countries such as Chile, Canada, and Malaysia, thanks to their combination of high performance and competitive pricing.
According to reports, the cost advantage is a major attraction for international buyers. While trains with similar capabilities from other manufacturers are priced between Rs 160-180 crores, Vande Bharat is available for significantly less, costing between Rs 120-130 crores.
Beyond affordability, the Vande Bharat stands out for its exceptional acceleration, going from 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds—a feat that even Japan’s renowned bullet trains can’t match, as they take 54 seconds. The trains are also recognized for their sleek design, which minimizes noise and optimizes energy consumption, making them an appealing choice for international markets.
Meanwhile, India is heavily investing in its domestic railway infrastructure. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently highlighted the government’s efforts, noting that over 31,000 kilometers of new tracks have been laid in the last ten years, with plans to add another 40,000 kilometers. He also confirmed that work on India’s bullet train project is progressing swiftly.
Safety is a key focus for Indian Railways, with the implementation of the indigenous automatic train protection system, Kavach, being prioritized. The system, which will be installed across 40,000 kilometers of track and 10,000 locomotives, has been certified to Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4). Experts believe that once fully deployed, Kavach could reduce train accidents by up to 80%, particularly by mitigating human errors.
Kavach has already been operationalized on key sections such as Mathura-Palwal and Kota-Sawai Madhopur, with further expansions underway. Extensive training programs are being conducted to equip railway personnel with the necessary skills to operate the system, including the training of 426 Chief Loco Inspectors.
In addition to safety improvements, Indian Railways has undertaken a comprehensive series of inspections and maintenance efforts. These include nearly 100,000 inspections, 90,000 signal plan checks, and the renewal of 2,500 kilometers of track. High-tech phased array ultrasound machines are now being used to inspect welds, and nearly 1,000 railway bridges have been rehabilitated to ensure long-term safety and reliability. The government has also increased the hardship allowance for track workers by 25%, recognizing the risks they face on the job.