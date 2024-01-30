IndiGo Pilot Suspended for Departing to Baku Without ATC Clearances

The aviation regulatory body, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has suspended a pilot for reportedly departing with an IndiGo plane bound for Baku without obtaining clearances from Air Traffic Controllers (ATC).
Per the DGCA, the IndiGo aircraft headed to Baku departed without the necessary ATC authorizations.
"The DGCA has begun an investigation where an IndiGo plane from Delhi to Baku has taken off without ATC clearances," it said.
According to a top DGCA official, "The indigo pilot of 6E-1803 has been off duty till the investigation."
"The pilots of IndiGo's January 29, 2024, Delhi-Baku flight (6E 1803) have been removed from flying duty as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigates whether they took off without the required air traffic control (ATC) clearance," it added.
The plane took off at approximately 7:38 p.m. on January 29th. IndiGo has stated that they will take necessary action as required.
"With reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on January 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken as necessary," IndiGo said in a statement.