IndiGo Chaos Continues: Passengers Stranded, Flights Still Cancelled

Air travel across India is still in complete disarray as IndiGo’s flight cancellations continue to stretch into another day. For thousands of passengers, what was meant to be a routine journey has turned into more hours of waiting, confusion and uncertainty inside crowded airport terminals.

In Ahmedabad, travellers woke up to more cancellations, with at least 18 IndiGo flights already called off by early morning. Some were waiting for arriving family members, while others were hoping to catch early departures, all of them met with the same news: their flights were no longer operating. Although airport officials said things were “under control,” anxious passengers told a different story on the ground.

Bengaluru has been one of the worst affected cities. At Kempegowda International Airport, more than a hundred IndiGo flights have now been cancelled. Long queues formed outside airline counters, and people could be seen sitting on their luggage, waiting for updates that seemed to change every hour.

The situation in Hyderabad remains just as grim. Dozens of flights to and from the city have been scrapped, and families, business travellers and tourists are still stuck inside the terminal, unsure of when they will be able to leave or return home.

In Delhi, the chaos has reached another level. Indira Gandhi International Airport has recorded the highest number of cancellations, with over 130 IndiGo flights taken off the day’s schedule. As the situation worsened, airport authorities issued a fresh advisory, asking passengers to check their flight status before even stepping out of their homes.

The ripple effect is being felt elsewhere too. Similar scenes have been reported from Mumbai, Chennai, Guwahati and Jaipur, where IndiGo flights to major cities have been cancelled or delayed repeatedly. Many passengers said they received updates only after reaching the airport, leaving them stranded for hours.

Even as frustration grows, officials at various airports claim that the situation remains calm and under control. For the travellers, however, patience is wearing thin, as there is still no clear answer on when normal flight services will finally return.

For now, passengers are being advised to keep checking official airline updates and avoid travelling to the airport without clear confirmation about their flights.

Also Read: 'IndiGo at Fault, Not Govt': Civil Aviation Minister on Flight Chaos