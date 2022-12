IndiGo Flight To Doha Diverted To Mumbai As Precaution

A IndiGo flight from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai for precautions against a technical failure, the domestic carrier informed through a statement.

"The IndiGo flight 6E-1715 flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution. The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," the IndiGo statement read.

Later, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said in a statement that the Indigo Airbus of type A320/CFM LEAP and aircraft VT-ISQ was diverted to Mumbai due to a yellow hydrogen leak and the spares were being dispatched.

In a similar incident earlier on Friday, a Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was also diverted to Kochi due to technical issues.