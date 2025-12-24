Indonesia Partners with Vantara to Curb Sumatran Elephant Deaths from EEHV

Indonesia has enlisted the expertise of Vantara, a global wildlife rescue and conservation centre based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to help curb deaths among Sumatran elephants (Elephas maximus sumatranus) caused by Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV). EEHV, a highly fatal disease affecting young elephants, poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species alongside ongoing habitat loss.

Advertisment

The engagement follows the recent death of a juvenile elephant due to EEHV at the Sebanga Elephant Conservation Centre in Bengkalis, Riau. In response, Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry (Kementerian Kehutanan) partnered with Vantara through its local affiliate, Fauna Land Indonesia, to strengthen early detection, preventive care, and veterinary response for elephants under human care.

Elephant veterinarians, biologists, and specialists from Vantara arrived in Riau on Monday to support response measures, conducting medical assessments, preventive interventions, and training for local caretakers and veterinary personnel. The initiative emphasises early symptom detection, disease management protocols, and the development of baseline health data to inform long-term conservation strategies.

Vantara, founded by Anant Ambani, operates one of the world’s most advanced elephant hospitals and is renowned for integrating cutting-edge veterinary science with ethical, evidence-based conservation practices. The centre provides expertise in preventive healthcare, veterinary diagnostics, and antiviral treatment options for both Asian and African elephants.

The current phase focuses on Buluh Cina Nature Tourism Park in Riau, but the preventive framework and technical inputs are expected to extend to other key habitats, including Tesso Nilo National Park, Sebanga, Way Kambas, and additional locations across Indonesia.

This cross-border collaboration aims to strengthen elephant protection efforts, serving as a model for structured, data-driven, prevention-oriented wildlife health management, ultimately contributing to the long-term conservation of the critically endangered Sumatran elephant.

Also Read: Vantara Hosts India’s Largest Elephant Caregiver Training Programme