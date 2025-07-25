Vantara Hosts India’s Largest Elephant Caregiver Training Programme

In a landmark step toward improving elephant welfare in India, Vantara, a leading wildlife rescue and conservation initiative spearheaded by Anant Ambani, has partnered with Project Elephant under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to host the 'Vantara Gajsevak Sammelan', the country’s largest-ever training programme for elephant caregivers.

Advertisment

Hosted at Vantara’s state-of-the-art facility in Jamnagar, the five-day national-level event has brought together over 100 mahouts and elephant caregivers from across India for an intensive, hands-on training experience. Each participant will receive a certification upon successful completion of the programme.

Described as a transformative blend of traditional wisdom and modern science, the Sammelan aims to elevate care standards, improve professional capacity, and build a stronger, more compassionate framework for elephants under human care.

“This Sammelan is more than a training programme, it’s a tribute to those who dedicate their lives to the care of elephants,” said Vivaan Karani, Chief Executive Officer of Vantara. “Our aim is to unite traditional wisdom with modern science to build a stronger, more compassionate foundation for their wellbeing. It reaffirms that the future of elephant conservation in India depends not just on policy or habitat, but also on the empowered hands and hearts of their caregivers.”

The programme began with a ceremonial welcome and maha aarti at the Radhe Krishna Temple, setting a spiritually rich tone for the days to follow.

Participants are grouped into rotating cohorts and engaged in hands-on training at Vantara’s specially designed elephant zones - Gajwan, Gajraj Nagari, and Ganesh Nagari. There, they receive in-depth instruction in daily care routines, foot care, bathing protocols, musth management, Ayurvedic therapies, and positive reinforcement techniques.

In addition to practical fieldwork, the Sammelan includes scientific classroom sessions led by veterinarians and conservation experts. Topics range from elephant biology and behavioural stress indicators to common ailments and emergency response for recumbent elephants. A dedicated module also addresses occupational health, safety, and emotional well-being of mahouts, recognising their critical role in ensuring the long-term health of the animals.

To further promote peer learning and regional collaboration, the Sammelan features reflection sessions and discussion forums where caregivers from various states share experiences, challenges, and traditional practices, fostering a united and skilled national community of elephant caregivers.

The training is being held at the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, a non-profit under the Vantara initiative. The centre is currently home to over 250 rescued elephants, cared for by a team of more than 500 staff, many of whom were once in distressed or marginalised situations themselves.

This Sammelan is part of Vantara’s broader commitment to raising global standards in animal welfare. The organisation is also hosting a series of key national and international events, including an ongoing training programme for wildlife officers from Congo, an upcoming National Veterinary Training on Conservation Medicine in August, and the National Zoo Directors’ Conference in October.

These platforms serve as a convergence point for experts, practitioners, and policymakers to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and advance best practices in wildlife conservation and animal care.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani’s Vantara Steps In To Save Critically Injured Elephant In Assam