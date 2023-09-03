Indore Eatery Unveils Braille Menus For Visually-Impaired Customers

In a heartwarming initiative, a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore 'Guru Krupa' unveiled Braille-script menu cards for the visually-impaired customers allowing them to independently select and order their meals, reports emerged on Sunday.
Children from the "Mahesh Drishtihin Kalyan Sangh" who are visually-impaired attended the event and were enthusiastic to have the chance to eat independently.
According to reports, Confederation of Indian Industry's Young Indians group came up with the idea to use Braille menus after speaking with restaurant owners, and they were the ones who made this kind gesture possible.
The chairperson of the Young Indian Group, Bhavna Ganediwal said, "We have invited visually impaired children from Mahesh Drishtihin Kalyan Sangh to dine at the restaurant today. We have provided Braille script menu cards for them. These Braille script cards will be available in this restaurant from today, catering to the visually impaired."
"We have specially ordered these Braille script cards from Chandigarh. We are sending 10 such cards to other restaurants that have committed to adopting Braille script menu cards," he added.
The chairperson further remarked, "Visually impaired people will gain confidence and will have self-respect knowing that they will not be dependent on anyone for ordering food at the restaurant. We intend to start this initiative in other cities as well."
Meanwhile, the owner of the restaurant said, "The Young Indians Group approached us with the idea of creating Braille menu cards. We were thrilled about it. We did not have such a facility till now. Nor did we ever think about this. We are going to start this initiative in all our seven restaurants. Today, when we saw children placing orders by reading the menu card in Braille, we felt very happy. Every restaurant owner should start this initiative."