Indore Stepwell Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 35

At least 35 people have been confirmed to have been killed in the Indore stepwell collapse case, informed Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T on Friday.

In addition, search operations are still going on to trace people who have been reported missing following the collapse of the stepwell, said the Indore Collector.

He said, “Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway.”

“The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing,” Ilayaraja T further mentioned.

Meanwhile, a team of 75 Indian army personnel along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are engaged and search and rescue operations at the Indore stepwell collapse site, officials said.

According to information received, at least 14 devotees were killed following the collapse of the roof of a stepwell during a ‘hawan’ being organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.

CM Chouhan said, “An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation in Indore.

Moreover, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families.”