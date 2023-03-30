Indore Temple Stepwell Roof Collapses, Over 20 Devotees Feared Trapped

Over 25 people fell into a stepwell at a temple in Madhya Pradesh after the roof of the well caved in on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the incident took place at Shri Beleswar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple at around 12 pm when the devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami when the temple was witnessing a huge rush of devotees.

Following the incident, the senior police officials including Indore Police Commissioner have reached the spot and initiated rescue operation to pull out the people who fell into the stepwell and shifted them to hospital for treatment.

The temple was immediately evacuated after the accident and a police team was deployed to not let people enter the premises.

It has come to the fore that only eight people have been rescued so far while 17 others are still feared to be trapped.

Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the tragic accident and instructed Indore Collector and Indore Commissioner to speed up their rescue operation.