Since Indus Waters Treaty Suspension, Chenab Desilting Starts for First Time

For the first time since the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, large-scale desilting has gathered pace in Himalayan rivers covered under the pact, including the Chenab River. Dredging operations have now commenced in the Chenab, and a tender has been floated to disilt and reopen six under-sluice gates that were earlier permanently sealed under treaty provisions.

Advertisment

The most visible operational impact is at the Salal Power Station, located on the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir.

Salal Dam Sees Capacity Revival

Anish Gauraha, Executive Director of Salal Power Station, said that after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, authorities are implementing a focused sediment management plan to improve plant efficiency.

“It is difficult to quantify the exact increase in power generation, but the measures will significantly reduce wear and tear,” he said. Dredging is being undertaken to remove accumulated silt and minimise long-term damage, while plans for sediment flushing are also being developed.

Gauraha noted that earlier, when the treaty was operational, drawdown flushing and dredging were not permitted. The Salal concrete dam was originally built with six under-sluice gates for sediment control. However, under the 1960 treaty and a subsequent 1978 agreement, these gates were permanently plugged, and the operation of silt excluder gates was prohibited.

In the absence of sediment management facilities, silt gradually accumulated in the reservoir over decades.

Reopening Under-Sluice Gates

Authorities have now initiated steps to restore sediment control mechanisms. “We have floated a tender to make the under-sluice gates operational, and work on that is underway,” Gauraha said.

The reservoir’s original capacity of 284 million cubic metres (MCM) had sharply declined to 9.91 MCM, according to a May 2025 bathymetric survey. Following the suspension of the treaty and the launch of desilting operations, capacity has increased to 14 MCM as of January 2026.

Officials confirmed that a no-objection certificate has been issued for the desiltation of the Salal dam reservoir, and work has already begun. So far, 1.7 lakh metric tonnes of sediment have been dredged, of which 68,490 metric tonnes have been disposed of.

With desilting gaining momentum, authorities are now focusing on restoring reservoir capacity and strengthening long-term sediment management at the hydropower station.

Also Read: “Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain in Abeyance Until Pakistan Ends Terror Support”: India to UN