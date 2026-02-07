Pakistan's PoK Claims Rejected; US Map Shows Jammu and Kashmir as Part of India

In a marked shift from Washington’s earlier caution in mapping the sensitive region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Donald Trump-led administration, for the first time, depicted the entire area as part of India. In a map published by the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) with details of the newly announced interim trade deal between the two major powers, the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was shown as part of India, a move that has triggered diplomatic ripples.

Advertisment

India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its sovereign territory and has external mediation and reinterpretation of its borders. Earlier maps released by US government agencies, including the State Department, clearly demarcated PoK, a reflection of being mindful of Pakistan’s claims. However, as far as the latest map goes, there is no such distinction, effectively meaning the rejection of Islamabad’s long-held position.

From tree nuts and dried distillers’ grains to red sorghum and fresh and processed fruit, the U.S.-India Agreement will provide new market access for American products. pic.twitter.com/mqpP10LJp1 — United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) February 6, 2026

Why Map Matters?

Although India does not require any external validation of its territorial claims, the symbolism is significant as it marks a subtle, albeit notable shift from the US’ position on the matter. This comes especially at a time when New Delhi and Washington are amidst a recalibration of their relationship after months of turbulence under President Trump’s unpredictable approach to trade and diplomacy.

The timing is also crucial as just weeks ago, amid a trade deadlock, India was slapped with 50 per cent tariffs by the US, the highest imposed on any ally of The States. Those tariffs have now been cut down to 18 per cent under the interim trade agreement, the lowest among other Asian countries, which has brought significant relief to Indian exporters.

India will eliminate or significantly cut down on its import duties on all US industrial goods and a wide range of agricultural and food products coming in, under the interim deal. This includes tree nuts, soybean oil, dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum for animal feed, wine, spirits, and fresh and processed fruits. American products have gained deeper access to the Indian market in return.

India To Increase Imports

India also expressed intention to buy USD 500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years, according to a joint statement, which read, “The US and India are pleased to announce that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.”

Additionally, President Trump has also signed an executive order to drop the additional 25 per cent import duty imposed on India in August last year for its purchase of Russian crude. The order mentioned India’s “significant steps” and its commitment to directly or indirectly stop importing oil from Moscow.