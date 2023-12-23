Infiltration Bid Foiled At J&K's Akhnoor As Rajouri Encounter Rages On

An infiltration bid was foiled on Saturday along the International Border (IB) at Khour in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district as the encounter in the Rajouri sector rages on.
The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army took to social media to inform about successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt.
The military reported that they detected the possible presence of four terrorists using surveillance equipment during the night of December 22 and December 23.
"Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 December 2023. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X.
More information is expected.