J&K: 2 Officers Among 4 Army Men Killed In Rajouri Encounter

As many as four army personnel including two officers were killed in the ongoing encounter with militants in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported quoting sources on Wednesday.
The deceased included two officer-ranked personnel and two jawans. According to the sources, the troops including special forces are deployed in the area in the wake of inputs about the movement of a group of terrorists in the locality.
"16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely," reported ANI quoting sources.
Joint operations were launched in the Kalakote area Gulabgarh forest Rajouri district based on specific intelligence inputs.
The Indian army's White Knight Corps said, "The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress."
"Contact established on Nov 22 and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of Indian Army," they added.
Further details are awaited in connection with the matter.