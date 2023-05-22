Infosys Techie Dies After Car Enters Flooded Bengaluru Underpass

In an unfortunate incident, a 22-year-old woman drowned after the car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The incident took place at KR Circle underpass, a few distance from Vidhana Soudha, a seat of the state legislature of Karnataka.
Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued five others and the driver with the help of people who were trying to save those trapped before the personnel arrived.
The victim along with others were taken to St Martha’s Hospital where the declared the woman dead.
The deceased, identified as Bhanurekha, was an engineer at Infosys.
Meanwhile, after learning about the incident, the newly elected chief minister Siddaramaiah reached hospital and took stock of the situation. He announced Rs. 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased and free treatment for those admitted to the hospital.
He was quoted by PTI saying, “The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have.”