INS Brahmaputra Fire: Navy Chief Reviews Damage

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi inspected the damage to the INS Brahmaputra warship on Tuesday following a significant fire incident, according to defence sources cited by ANI. Admiral Tripathi directed the sailors to focus on reviving the vessel, emphasizing the critical nature of their mission.
The warship, currently resting on one side in the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, will first be stabilized in the dockyard before being transferred to a dry dock for a thorough assessment. Subsequent efforts will be directed towards its restoration.
The fire incident, which occurred on Sunday night, caused severe damage to INS Brahmaputra. In response, Naval headquarters has ordered a detailed investigation led by a Rear Admiral to ascertain the exact causes of the accident and establish accountability based on the inquiry's findings.
During his visit to Mumbai, Admiral Tripathi issued strict instructions to officials to exercise utmost caution in handling vital national assets. He was briefed on the incident by Western Command officials, who outlined the steps being taken to address the situation.
The Rear Admiral leading the Board of Inquiry has been tasked with conducting a time-bound investigation to determine the reasons behind the accident. Meanwhile, the Navy Chief briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the incident. Singh has instructed appropriate action to be taken in the matter.
The fire broke out onboard INS Brahmaputra while it was undergoing refit, causing the ship to list severely to one side. Despite efforts to stabilize the vessel, it continues to rest on one side alongside its berth. Additionally, search operations are ongoing for a missing sailor, Navy officials confirmed.