INS Udaygiri, Himgiri commissioned; Rajnath Singh vows all future ships in India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday commissioned two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, calling it a significant milestone in India’s drive for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The two warships, built under the Indian Navy’s cutting-edge Project 17A, mark the first-ever simultaneous commissioning of frontline surface combatants from two different shipyards.

INS Udaygiri was constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, while INS Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata.

Both warships are follow-on variants of the Shivalik-class frigates, featuring advanced stealth capabilities, upgraded weapons and sensors, and are designed to carry out the entire range of maritime operations in blue-water conditions.

Rajnath Singh said the commissioning highlighted the rising strategic importance of India’s eastern seaboard and showcased the Navy’s growing strength in the Indian Ocean Region. He noted that the Navy not only safeguards the nation’s coastline but also plays a vital role in ensuring peace and stability across the Indian Ocean.

Reaffirming India’s push for self-reliance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the induction of the two frigates as a “dream fulfilled” under *Atmanirbhar Bharat*. “The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri reflects our vision and determination to build a strong, self-reliant India,” he said.

Singh stressed that the Navy would no longer depend on foreign shipyards. “INS Tamal was the last ship ordered from abroad. From now on, every vessel for the Indian Navy will be built in India. This is a decisive step towards defence self-reliance,” he declared, adding that the commissioning of these frigates also marks a century for the Indian Navy.

Singh also highlighted India’s defensive stance, stating, “India does not seek to display strength and has never launched a first strike. However, when our security is threatened, we are fully capable of responding appropriately.”

