Intelligence Bureau Issues 5 Fresh Alerts Ahead of I-Day

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued five fresh alerts, warning of a possible terror strike in the national capital and several other cities of the country ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The IB has issued alerts in the following areas:

1. The law enforcement agencies have been warned that terrorists could use IEDs during the flag hoisting ceremony which will be held on August 15 at the Red Fort.

A lot of drones might enter several cities including Delhi from Pakistan border through Punjab. This was learnt during the questioning of terrorists who were arrested recently. A few terrorists had even claimed that a lot of drones had entered India through Punjab.

2. Through drones, a lot of arms and explosives such as AK-47, hand grenades, pistols and gun-powder have been sent. Recently, the BSF officials had also intercepted such a delivery in Punjab.

3. The police have been told to stay prepared to avoid lone wolf types of attack which could take place in the national capital. Through lone wolf attack, a single person may carry out attack using big vehicles, sharp edged weapons and arms. Big vehicles could be used to mow down a lot of people.

4. With the changes in technology, the terrorists may attack the Red Fort through flying objects which could be in the form of flying kites. Due to this, it has been suggested to put a complete ban on flying objects near Red Fort.

5. A directive to keep an eye on Baisakhi festival has been issued. The security agencies have said that terrorists may carry out attack using festival items.

The IB had earlier warned about a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by IS-affiliated new terror outfit Lashkar-e-Khalsa. Last week, the agencies had said that Lashkar-e-Khalsa had been specially formed by the IS to carry out terror activities in India.