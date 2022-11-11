Interim Bail Plea of Jacqueline Fernandez Extended till Nov 15

The interim bail plea of bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been extended till November 15 (Tuesday) in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

After hearing the arguments on Thursday, the Patiala House Court in Delhi had reserved its order and pronounced details of the same on Friday.

Special judge Shailendra Malik reserved the order on the bail plea of Jacqueline Fernandez after hearing the submission of lawyers of both parties.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on charges in the matter on November 24 and 25.

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by the ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

The actress had filed a bail plea, which was opposed by the ED who reportedly alleged that Jacqueline could flee the country to escape the investigation.