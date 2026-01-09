Interim Committee Formed by 17 Student Bodies to Pursue Justice for Anjel Chakma

Seventeen student organisations from across the Northeast convened in New Delhi and formed an Interim Committee to pursue justice and stronger safeguards for students from the region, following the death of Anjel Chakma.

The meeting, chaired by Naga Students’ Union Delhi president D. Soziio Mao, was held at the Nagaland State Guest House, R.K. Puram, on January 8.

The committee will push for a CBI probe into Chakma’s death, effective implementation of anti-racial discrimination laws, strengthening of SPUNER units in various states, and inclusion of Northeast history in NCERT textbooks.

