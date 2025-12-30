Justice Promised for Angel Chakma, CM Dhami Sanctions Rs 4.12 Lakh Relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has described the brutal murder of Angel Chakma, a student from the North East studying in Dehradun, as an “extremely painful and distressing” incident, asserting that the state government will ensure the strictest punishment for all those responsible.

He said, "The brutal murder of North East student Angel Chakma, who was studying in Dehradun, is an extremely painful and distressing incident. This is not merely the loss of a student’s life, but the untimely end of a family’s dreams and hopes."

Expressing profound grief over the incident, he extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them to endure the unbearable loss.

Chief Minister Dhami said he personally spoke to Angel Chakma’s father, conveying condolences on behalf of the entire people of Uttarakhand. Acknowledging that words felt inadequate in such a tragic moment, the Chief Minister assured the family that all those involved in the murder would be arrested at the earliest and brought to justice.

He further stated, "I would like to state unequivocally that maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens is the highest priority of the Uttarakhand Government. In this serious case, the police have taken prompt, sensitive, and strict action; most of the accused have already been arrested, and continuous, effective efforts are underway to apprehend the main absconding accused."

“The guilty will not be spared under any circumstances,” the Chief Minister asserted, adding that they would be awarded the strictest punishment in accordance with the law.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s social fabric, Dhami said the state is peaceful, inclusive, and harmonious, and students coming from every corner of the country must feel safe. He stressed that ensuring the safety of students from the North East and other states studying in Uttarakhand is a collective responsibility, and that concrete and necessary measures are being taken to strengthen student security.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Uttarakhand government stands firmly with the victim’s family, with full sensitivity and resolve, and remains completely committed to delivering justice in the deeply painful case.

On the directions of Uttarakhand Chief MinisterPushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has approved and released immediate financial assistance of ₹4,12,500 to Tarun Prasad Chakma, father of Tripura student Angel Chakma, who was recently murdered in Dehradun.

The assistance has been sanctioned under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955. The amount has been issued as the first instalment, and the cheque has already been dispatched to the victim’s family.