International Day of Persons with Disabilities Observed in Presence of MLA Sunil Soni

MLA Mr. Sunil Soni participated in the felicitation ceremony organized on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities today.

During the programme, he distributed assistive devices to the specially-abled beneficiaries and extended his warm greetings on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soni said that this day is dedicated to honouring the indomitable willpower, fighting spirit and achievements of all our specially-abled brothers and sisters.

He added that these individuals continue to inspire society by turning their challenges into strength and moving ahead with confidence to give a new direction to life.

