Investment in Adolescent Health Important: Dr. Madhulika Jonathan at #TheConclave2022

Addressing the third session on the second day of ‘The Conclave 2022’ organized by Pratidin Media Group on the topic “Women, Health, Malnutrition and Healthcare of North East”, Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of UNICEF, NE states stressed on adolescent healthcare.

Jonathan said, “It is necessary to invest on adolescent healthcare. A woman needs to be healthy during her adolescent rather than prioritizing on health after having a baby.”

“Maternal health is a right of women. A woman has to be healthy to bear a child. Maternal health is multidimensional. If a girl is married before legal age, the body is not ready for pregnancy. It affects both mother and the baby. This happens also because of gender inequality.”

Other panelists in the session were Dr. Pramod Sharma, Chairman, Pratiksha Hospital and Dr. Monisha Behal, Social Activist, Founder, North East Network, Assam.

Dr. Monisha Behal, stressing on the need of better infrastructure said, “We need better primary health centers. We need more human resources. Education needs to be imparted on benefits of herbal medicines for better health.”

She also emphasized on importance of agriculture and asked people to be more dependent on agriculture.

On the other hand, she said that children and women bear disproportional burden of health issues. Behal further said, if a boy goes out at night, it is considered normal, but the same does not happen for girls. These are some of the elements of patriarchal society.

Dr. Pramod Sharma said that modern medicine has failed to a large extend and that 80 percent of the world population lacks basic commodities.

“If basic amenities like sanitation are met, other medical support will not be needed. A normal pregnant mother needs good advice, care and support rather than doctors giving advice. She is not a patient, but a physiological individual,” he said.

