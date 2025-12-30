IOA Announces Landmark National Athletes’ Forum for Indian Sport

Pranjal Pratim Das

In a landmark step towards giving athletes a stronger voice in Indian sports, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will organise the country’s first-ever National Athletes’ Forum on January 10, 2026, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The initiative marks a significant shift in the way sports governance is approached in India, with athletes being placed at the centre of decision-making rather than being consulted as an afterthought.

The Forum will bring together current and former athletes, athlete representatives and key stakeholders from across the country for open and solution-driven discussions.

Announcing the move, IOA President Dr P T Usha said this was the first time in India’s sporting history that athletes would directly influence governance through a dedicated national platform.

She said athlete voices can no longer remain on the sidelines and stressed that the Forum signals a clear move towards accountability, shared decision-making and athlete-led reforms.

Dr Usha further underlined that long-term sporting excellence is not possible without protecting the dignity, safety and well-being of athletes. She said the Forum makes it clear that athlete welfare will now be central to policy discussions.

The National Athletes’ Forum will focus on a range of crucial issues, including athlete rights and responsibilities, transparent and ethical governance, safe sport practices, mental health and well-being, anti-doping awareness, grievance redressal mechanisms and career transition support after retirement from competitive sport. The aim is to turn athlete feedback into real and practical reforms.

Echoing these views, six-time world boxing champion and Chair of the ICA Athletes’ Commission, M C Mary Kom, said athletes understand the system from within. She noted that the Forum offers a credible space for athletes to speak openly about challenges and contribute to meaningful solutions.

India’s table tennis star Sharath Kamal, Vice Chairman of the IOA Athletes’ Commission, said athletes often feel the impact of policies long after decisions are taken.

He said the Forum changes that dynamic by allowing athletes to be heard at the right time, helping build a more transparent and accountable sporting environment.

Ahmedabad was chosen as the host city to ensure wider regional participation and to take reform-focused conversations beyond traditional centres of sports administration.

The IOA believes the Athletes’ Forum will strengthen the role of the Athletes’ Commission and play an important role in shaping a more athlete-friendly governance model in Indian sports. More details regarding participation, agenda and speakers are expected to be announced soon.

