Jindal Steel Athletes Dominate 68th National Shotgun Championship

Jindal Steel-supported shooters delivered a stellar performance at the 68th National Shooting Shotgun Championship, held at the renowned Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The contingent secured multiple gold and silver medals, underlining Jindal Steel’s sustained commitment to nurturing top-tier sporting talent in India.

In the Men’s Skeet event, Gurjoat Singh Khangura clinched the 2025 National Champion title with a composed, precision-driven final to finish Rank 1, overcoming a strong field that included experienced Olympians.

The women’s competition saw a commanding show by rising star Raiza Dhillon, who captured Gold medals in both the Women’s Skeet and Junior Women’s Skeet categories. Her double-gold finish reinforced her status as one of India’s most promising young shooters. ￼

Adding to the medal tally, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan secured two Silver medals, showcasing consistency and experience at the highest competitive level. Jindal Steel reiterated its pride in continuing long-term support for his sporting journey.

