IOA Concludes Annual General Meeting, Focuses on Athlete Welfare and Governance Reforms

Pranjal Pratim Das

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on Friday, bringing together representatives from National Sports Federations, athletes’ representatives, and IOA office-bearers to review progress and chart the future of the Olympic movement in India.

The AGM began with a solemn tribute to two former IOA Presidents and other departed members of the IOA family. Members observed a moment of silence, honouring their enduring contributions to Indian sport and expressing condolences to their families.

During the proceedings, participants reviewed the significant strides made by the IOA, highlighting measures to strengthen athlete representation through an empowered Athletes’ Commission, ensuring that athletes’ voices are central to decision-making and policy formulation.

The meeting also underscored key governance reforms introduced to enhance transparency, compliance, and ethical standards, aligning the IOA with international best practices. Initiatives related to athlete welfare, education programmes for athletes and support personnel, and capacity building for National Sports Federations and sports administrators were also discussed.

The AGM further emphasised international engagement, aimed at increasing exposure, collaboration, and adoption of global best practices, alongside steps taken towards digital and operational modernisation to improve efficiency, accountability, and communication within the IOA ecosystem.

Addressing the meeting, IOA President Dr. PT Usha said, “This AGM reflects our collective commitment to reform, transparency, and above all, to our athletes. Over the last period, we have taken decisive steps to modernise the IOA and place athlete welfare at the heart of every initiative. Our journey is focused on building a strong, ethical, and globally respected Olympic movement for India.”

She added, “As we honour the legacy of those who guided Indian sport before us, we also reaffirm our resolve to work together—federations, athletes, and administrators—to ensure that Indian sport continues to grow with integrity, inclusivity, and excellence.”

The AGM concluded with a renewed sense of unity and purpose, reaffirming the IOA’s commitment to good governance, collaboration with stakeholders, and long-term development of Indian sport, guided by the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

