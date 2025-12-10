IOA, Italian Olympic Committee Seal Landmark MoU to Boost Bilateral Sports Ties

Pranjal Pratim Das

In a significant step toward strengthening international sporting ties, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) on Wednesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi. The agreement aims to bolster bilateral cooperation through structured exchanges in training, expertise, and access to elite sports infrastructure.

The MoU provides a comprehensive framework for both nations to jointly promote sports, conduct collaborative training programmes, and extend mutual access to high-performance centres for athletes, coaches, and sports science professionals.

The signing ceremony was attended by Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, along with India’s Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, underscoring the strategic commitment of both governments to deepen ties through sporting collaboration.

IOA President Dr. P.T. Usha, expressing optimism about the partnership, said,

“Today marks a proud moment for the Indian Olympic movement. This partnership with CONI opens new horizons for our athletes to train, learn, and excel within one of the world’s most respected sporting systems. The exchange of knowledge, expertise, and infrastructure will play a pivotal role in elevating India’s global sporting performance.”

CONI President Luciano Buonfiglio echoed the sentiment, calling the agreement a vital bridge between the two sporting cultures.

“Italy and India share a deep passion for sport, and this MoU represents an important step in strengthening that bond. By opening our high-performance facilities and expertise to each other, we are building a bridge of excellence that will benefit athletes of both nations for years to come,” he said.

Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani highlighted the broader diplomatic significance of the agreement.

“Sport has a remarkable ability to unite people and cultures. This collaboration reflects the growing partnership between our countries and reinforces our shared commitment to cooperation, innovation, and excellence,” he stated.

India’s Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised that the partnership comes at a crucial juncture for India’s Olympic ambitions.

“Access to world-class facilities and joint training programmes will significantly boost our athletes’ preparation for upcoming Olympic cycles. The Government of India strongly supports such international collaborations that uplift Indian sport,” he said.

The MoU outlines plans for joint training camps, coaching and sports science exchanges, and development pathways for emerging athletes, marking the beginning of a new era of collaboration between India and Italy on the global sporting stage.

Also Read: PT Usha Hails India’s Selection as Host for 2030 Commonwealth Games