Summer Vacations To Be Reduced To 25 Days In Assam

Assam education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Friday informed that the department was mulling over reducing the number of days of summer vacation.
Pegu said today that from the coming year, summer vacations in the state will likely be reduced to 25 days.
In addition, the education minister also informed that the Gunotsav initiative of the government has been suspended in nine districts of Assam.
The decision was taken in view of the situation of floods in the state, informed Pegu.
It may be noted that the Gunotsav is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.
Meanwhile, he also informed that the common entrance examinations (CEE) in Assam which were scheduled to be held in July 3, will be postponed from to July 31 keeping in mind the devastation caused by floods and landslides in the state.
Moreover, formal classes will continue during summer vacations in schools in several districts of Assam.
The decision was taken by the school inspectors of the districts.
The imparting of education will take place in schools that performed poorly in the last high school leaving certificate (HSLC) examinations, results for which were declared on June 7.
Classes will be held for standards nine and upwards till 12 in schools that did not do well.
The districts of Assam where classes will be held during summer vacation are Golaghat, Chirang and Tinsukia.