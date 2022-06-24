Summer Vacations To Be Reduced To 25 Days In Assam

Assam education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Friday informed that the department was mulling over reducing the number of days of summer vacation.

Pegu said today that from the coming year, summer vacations in the state will likely be reduced to 25 days.

In addition, the education minister also informed that the Gunotsav initiative of the government has been suspended in nine districts of Assam.

The decision was taken in view of the situation of floods in the state, informed Pegu.

It may be noted that the Gunotsav is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.