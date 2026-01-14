Iran Protests: India Asks Citizens to Leave, Warns Against Travel

Citing an evolving security situation with protests increasingly raging across the country, the Indian embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking Indian nationals to evacuate from the country at the earliest.

The advisory read, “In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.”

The fresh concerns are regarding possible US military action against West Asian country after President Donald Trump said that “help is on the way”, urging citizens to continue protests and take over the country’s institutions.

The embassy also asked Indian citizens to “exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy", urging them to monitor local media for updates.

“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard,” it added.

Shortly after, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory asking Indians to “avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran”, due to the situation worsening there. "Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice, the advisory read.

Notably, the widespread protests triggered by worsening economic conditions has entered the third week and a sharp rise in the cost of living, after the national currency plunged to a record low of 1.4 million rials to the US dollar. Despite its vast oil wealth, the Islamic Republic’s economy has remained under severe strain due to years of international sanctions, leaving it increasingly fragile.

The ongoing demonstrations are being described as the most intense unrest the country has witnessed in nearly a decade and represent a major challenge to the country’s ruling theocratic system.

Amid the escalating turmoil, the United States has issued stern warnings, threatening military action against Middle Eastern nations if the authorities do not ease their crackdown on protesters.

