IRBN Personnel Shot Dead by Colleague in Arunachal

An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) personnel was shot dead by his colleague following a heated argument at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Doimukh.

The victim has been identified as constable Chingri Momai.

He was shot dead by his colleague on Friday night at around 10:00 pm, officials said.

Doimukh police station in-charge Inya Ete said that the accused, Diyum Wangru Taidong, who is a head constable in the 2nd IRBN Battalion, fired two rounds with his service rifle (AK 47) at the victim after an argument.

Ete said, "Mamoi was rushed to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), Naharlagun where doctors declared him bought dead.”

Following the incident, a case was registered against the accused, and the deceased's body was sent to RKM hospital, Itanagar for the inquest and periodic medical examination (PME).

On the other hand, the weapon of offence along with two empty cases and 28 live rounds has been seized.

A detailed investigation is underway.