Irked Over Not Getting To Eat Chicken Curry, Karnataka Man Kills Son

In an untoward incident, a 32-year-old man was killed by his father in a fit of rage after a fight ensued over a chicken curry made at home.

The incident was reported from Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

According to reports, the victim’s father bludgeoned his son to death with a wooden club as he got enraged that he did not get to taste the dish when he returned home from work.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram. He was killed by his father, Sheena, over not getting to eat the homemade chicken curry as the son had already gobbled up everything.

A verbal spat broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, the father hit Shivaram with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

Reportedly, the victim was a drunkard and was known to pick fights in several occasions. He was rushed to a hospital but was later declated dead.

Local police later reached the spot and arrested the accused father.