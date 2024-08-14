IRS Officer Rahul Navin Appointed New Director of ED

Rahul Navin was on Wednesday appointed as the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
As per reports, Navin's appointment was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Currently serving as Special Director at the ED, Navin is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the 1993 batch.
He was previously appointed as the in-charge Director of the Enforcement Directorate in September of the previous year, following the completion of Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure.
According to the official order, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Navin, IRS (IT:93074), Special Director, ED as Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."