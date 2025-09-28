Green Telecom Towers and Swadeshi 4G—Could This Be India’s Next Tech Leap?

On Saturday, September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) much-anticipated ‘Swadeshi’ 4G stack, alongside the inauguration of over 97,500 mobile towers built using India’s indigenous technology. The launch took place in Jharsuguda, Odisha, where the Prime Minister also commissioned development projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore, marking his sixth visit to the state in just 15 months since the Bharatiya Janata Party assumed power in June 2024.

This landmark event underscores a decisive push to strengthen India’s telecommunication infrastructure while highlighting the country’s growing self-reliance in strategic technology.

What is BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G Stack?

A 4G stack comprises the entire set of hardware and software that ensures seamless connectivity—enabling calls, data transfer, and robust internet services. BSNL’s homegrown 4G network is fully software-driven, cloud-based, and future-ready, with the capability to upgrade seamlessly to 5G. The network integrates a Radio Access Network (RAN) developed by Tejas Network, a core network by C-DOT, and full integration by TCS.

The 97,500 towers, including 92,600 BSNL 4G technology sites, are spread across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat, and Bihar. Constructed at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore, these towers use fully indigenous technology, reflecting a significant stride toward technological self-reliance.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted that the new 4G towers already serve 22 million customers, with a promise that “no part of India will be left untouched.” Additionally, under the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, nearly 30,000 villages are now connected in a mission-mode project, achieving India’s first 100% 4G saturation network.

Strategic and Socio-Economic Significance

The launch of India’s indigenous 4G stack is more than a technological milestone; it is a strategic move to enhance connectivity in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas. The network will cover over 26,700 previously unconnected villages, including 2,472 in Odisha, benefitting around 2 million new subscribers. These towers, many of which are solar-powered, constitute India’s largest cluster of green telecom infrastructure, combining digital advancement with sustainability.

PM Modi emphasized the broader national implications, stating, “Swadeshi 4G network begins today from here. Border districts and far-fetched villages, where high-speed internet and connectivity were an issue, will greatly benefit from this. Our soldiers will also be able to use safe indigenous services for connectivity.”

With this rollout, India joins a select group of nations—including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China—capable of manufacturing homegrown telecom equipment, signalling a significant step toward technological sovereignty. According to officials, the initiative not only bridges the digital divide, empowering rural and underserved communities, but also lays the groundwork for BSNL’s future 5G integration.

A Transformative Step for Digital India

The inauguration of the Swadeshi 4G network represents a strategic intersection of technology, national security, and socio-economic development. By deploying indigenous solutions in critical areas, India is reducing dependency on foreign telecom equipment, enhancing data security, and fostering homegrown innovation. Moreover, the combination of sustainable energy solutions with advanced connectivity marks a forward-looking approach that balances technological growth with environmental responsibility.

In sum, BSNL’s Swadeshi 4G stack is more than a telecom upgrade; it is a statement of national pride, self-reliance, and inclusive development, ensuring that India’s digital revolution reaches every village, district, and citizen.

