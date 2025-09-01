Is the Maratha Quota Agitation Set to Trigger a Political Showdown?

The Maratha reservation agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange entered its fourth day on Monday, with the protest epicenter at south Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Jarange, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday, declared that he would stop drinking water from today and asserted that he was ready to face “bullets” if needed to press for his demands.

The agitation revolves around the demand for a 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Jarange has insisted that the government issue a resolution granting quota benefits based on available records and warned that he would not leave Azad Maidan until this was done.

On Sunday, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government announced that it would seek legal advice on using the Hyderabad gazetteer to extend Kunbi (an OBC caste) status to Marathas. State minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the quota issue, held two rounds of meetings on the matter.

Meanwhile, the protest has created disruptions in the city’s business and traffic flow. With offices reopening after the weekend, the Mumbai traffic police advised commuters to brace for delays while travelling to south Mumbai. Traders too expressed concern, with the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association warning that prolonged unrest could harm businesses and describing the situation as one that has left the city “hijacked.”

The agitation has also sparked political confrontations. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s car was blocked by protesters after she met Jarange, with slogans raised against Sharad Pawar. Sule urged the state government to call a special session of the legislature and hold an all-party meeting to address the issue. Meanwhile, BJP leaders targeted Pawar for suggesting a Constitutional amendment to raise the 52 per cent ceiling on reservations, while OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal convened a meeting of OBC representatives opposing any dilution of their quota.

Amidst the escalating situation, the TV Journalists Association lodged a complaint after women reporters alleged harassment by Jarange’s supporters. The association warned that if such incidents persisted, the media might boycott coverage of the protest.

With emotions running high and the deadlock continuing, Mumbai faces mounting pressure for a resolution to the long-standing Maratha quota demand.

Also Read: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Booked for Objectionable Remarks on Amit Shah