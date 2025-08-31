TMC MP Mahua Moitra Booked for Objectionable Remarks on Amit Shah

An FIR has been lodged in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her alleged “objectionable” remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police confirmed on Sunday (August 31, 2025).

Based on a complaint filed by a local resident, a case was registered against Ms. Moitra at Mana police station on Saturday (August 30, 2025) under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 197 (statements prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official confirmed.

The controversy arose after Ms. Moitra allegedly remarked that if Union Home Minister Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, “the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah’s head and put it on your table.”

She allegedly made the remark while addressing reporters in West Bengal’s Nadia district on the sidelines of an event on Thursday (August 28, 2025).

The TMC MP accused the Union government of neglecting its responsibilities on border security.

According to the police official, the complainant, Gopal Samanto, alleged that Ms. Moitra’s remarks were objectionable and unconstitutional.

The complaint further noted that a large number of Bangladeshi refugees had settled in Raipur’s Mana Camp area in 1971, and her statement has instilled fear among them, as it could potentially provoke anger from other communities, the official added.

