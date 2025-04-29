Is This The End Of Spring Tourism In Kashmir?

By Shuktara Goswami

Advertisment

In a prompt and decisive action following the recent Pahalgam incident, the government of Jammu and Kashmir ordered and urged the closure of activities at various tourist destinations.

48 out of 87 tourist attractions are now closed, and the affected regions include: Yousmarg, Tousimaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid, Badamwari, Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz, Aali Kadal Jj Food Restaurant, Ivory Hotel, Padshapal Resorts and Restaurant, Cherry Tree Resort (Faqir Gujri), North Cliff Cafe and Retreat by Stay Pattern, Forest Hill Cottage, Eco Village Resort (Dara), Astanmarg View Point, Astanmarg Paragliding, Mamneth and Mahadev Hills, Buddhist Monastery, Dachigam – Beyond Trout Farm/Fisheries Farm, Astanpora (especially Qayam Gah Resort, Lachpatri, Hung Park, and Naranag).

The remaining venues have been given adequate security, and an official has stated that some of these locations have been temporarily shuttered. Meanwhile, passenger traffic at Srinagar International Airport has seen a significant decline since the Pahalgam incident. The number of passengers using Srinagar Airport has decreased significantly in recent days, starting from April 23.

On April 23, 17,653 people passed through the airport on 112 flights, with 6,561 arriving and 11,092 departing. On April 24, the airport received 15,836 passengers on 118 flights, with 4,456 arrivals and 11,380 departures. On April 25, 14,041 passengers flew on 100 scheduled flights, plus a few more flights carrying a small number of passengers (24 arrivals and 794 departures on four extra flights). On April 26, Srinagar Airport handled 14,783 passengers on 106 scheduled flights, with an additional three flights conveying 28 incoming and 351 departing passengers. Given intelligence warnings of potential future terrorist attacks following the recent Pahalgam tragedy, these concerns should be taken seriously.

Communications gathered by intelligence services show that sleeper cells have been activated in the valley following the Pahalgam attack. According to reports, these cells have been instructed to carry out operations, such as targeted killings. It further stated that Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is plotting specific attacks on non-locals, CID officials, and Kashmiri Pandits, primarily in the Srinagar and Ganderbal regions.

To combat any threats in sensitive areas of North, Central, and South Kashmir, security agencies have increased their operations and deployed anti-fidayeen (suicide attackers) squads. To prevent further incidents, security measures have been heightened across North, Central, and South Kashmir.

On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 26 Hindu tourists. The attackers reportedly segregated victims based on religion before executing the attack. Indian authorities have attributed the attack to Pakistan-based militants, though Pakistan has denied involvement.

The restrictions and tighter security measures coincide with Kashmir's tourism season, which had been recovering in recent years due to a decline in violence. In response, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and closed Pakistani airspace to Indian aircraft as part of retaliatory actions taken by both nations, as tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated.

These changes have raised security concerns for both locals and tourists, significantly affecting tourism in the area. The abrupt closure of around 55% of Jammu and Kashmir's tourist attractions has dealt a major blow to the region's reviving tourism industry. Since spring marks the beginning of the busiest travel season, local businesses and hospitality services are expected to suffer large losses. However, officials emphasize that these measures are temporary and necessary to ensure public safety, despite any uncertainties.

Also Read: FIR Against Madri Kakoti alias Dr. Medusa for Viral Video on Pahalgam Attack