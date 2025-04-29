FIR Against Madri Kakoti alias Dr. Medusa for Viral Video on Pahalgam Attack

Hot on the heels of the FIR filed against a bevy of social media influencers, another major case has emerged, this time against Madri Kakoti, better known online as Dr. Medusa. Kakoti, an Assistant Professor at Lucknow University and a popular satirist, is known for her outspoken criticism of right-wing politics and government policies.

Advertisment

The FIR, registered at Hasanganj Police Station in Lucknow, accuses her of making statements that could allegedly disturb communal harmony. Kakoti had recently posted a video commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack, which rapidly gained traction, particularly in Pakistan.

In the video, Kakoti highlighted the lack of unity in India across religious lines. Speaking in Hindi, she remarked that, given the country's internal divisions, it would "not take even a second to incite riots." She appealed for the protection of Kashmiri civilians living across India, stressing that the response to violence should be to demand justice, not revenge.

The complaint alleges that her statements could disrupt peace and endanger national integrity. Consequently, Kakoti has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 197 (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 353 (statements conducive to public mischief), 302 (hurting religious sentiments), and 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), along with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Background

Madri Kakoti hails from Nagaon, Assam, and is the daughter of Sibananda Kakoti, a noted anti-establishment satirist known for his fierce critiques of right-wing politics. A figure close to the Congress ecosystem in Assam, Sibananda Kakoti has long been regarded as a cultural voice countering majoritarian narratives, and his daughter appears to be carrying forward that tradition in the digital era.

With this FIR, tensions continue to rise over freedom of expression online, especially around sensitive issues like Kashmir and communal harmony.