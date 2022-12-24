Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal Arrive in Mumbai with Their Twins

Isha Ambani, the daughter of business merchant Mukesh Ambani, and her husband arrived in Mumbai along with their newborn twins on Saturday after giving birth to them in the United States of America (USA).

The new parents received a grand welcome from Piramal and Ambani families at their opulent residence Karuna Sindhu in Worli.

The families came together with the biggest smiles on their faces to welcome the newborn twins at their residences.

This is the first time that the Ambani scion has come to India after the birth of her twins in the US last month.

Isha was seen with one of the twins in her arms.

Karuna Sindhu (Worli residence) was seen beautifully decorated with flowers.

Whereas Isha's mother-in-law Swati Piramal was seen waiting at the entrance along with the priests to welcome the couple and their twins.

Nita Ambani also arrived at the residence to welcome the family.