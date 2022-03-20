Israel PM Naftali Bennett to Visit India on April 2

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India in the first week of April to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to reports, Bennett will visit India from April 2 to April 5.

The visit stresses on Indo-Israel ties which are based on mutual "appreciation and meaningful collaboration”.

The visit also aims to expand the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of innovation and technology, security and cyber and agriculture and climate change.

The two leaders had first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last October when Modi had invited Bennett to pay an official visit to India.

A statement from Bennett’s office said, “The purpose of the visit is to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries, and to expand bilateral ties. In addition, the leaders will discuss the strengthening of cooperation in a variety of areas, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture and more.”

