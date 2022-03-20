Assam: Five Most Wanted Robbers Arrested in Sivasagar

The Sivasagar police has arrested a gang of five most wanted robbers on Saturday night.

In a massive search operation conducted by the Superintendent of Police in-charge of Sivasagar Dr Debojit Nath, the most wanted robbers gang identified as the ‘Badang Gang’ has been arrested by the police.

The five robbers were arrested by the police from the Bamunibari tea estate in Sivasagar district in Assam.

The robbers were associates of the terror-causing gang formed under the leadership of Baba Lahon and Arif Khan.

According to police reports, on February 28, the group of robbers had looted around 1.5 lakh rupees from the residence of a person identified as Pankaj Agarwalla.

The gang of robbers was also involved with the robbery that took place on the Ponjan road in Sivasagar on the same day.

All the arrested robbers hail from Japihojia village under the Demow Police Station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ikram Ali alias Badang, Samsol Ali, Jalaluddin Ahmed, Akhtar Hussain and Nebul Hussian alias Feti.

Interrogation is currently underway by the police.

Notably, a total of seven robbers have been arrested by the Sivasagar police under the case which has been registered as 105/22 under section 395 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are currently in search of the weapons that were used in the February 28 robbery case.

So far, there has been no response from the police headquarters in connection to the incident.

