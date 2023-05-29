ISRO Successfully Launches Advanced Navigation Satellite NVS-01

In a tweet, ISRO informed that the satellite was injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after 19 minutes of flight.

"After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit," ISRO stated.