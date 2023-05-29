ISRO Successfully Launches Advanced Navigation Satellite NVS-01

In yet another feat for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the space agency on Monday successfully launched its advanced navigation satellite NVS-01 from Sriharikota.
The launch was carried out from Satish Shawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It is first of the India's second-generation NavIC satellites that accompany enhanced features.
In a tweet, ISRO informed that the satellite was injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after 19 minutes of flight.
"After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit," ISRO stated.