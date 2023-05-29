National

ISRO Successfully Launches Advanced Navigation Satellite NVS-01

In a tweet, ISRO informed that the satellite was injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after 19 minutes of flight.
In yet another feat for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the space agency on Monday successfully launched its advanced navigation satellite NVS-01 from Sriharikota.

The launch was carried out from Satish Shawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It is first of the India's second-generation NavIC satellites that accompany enhanced features.

In a tweet, ISRO informed that the satellite was injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after 19 minutes of flight.

"After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit," ISRO stated. 

