ITBP-DG IPS Sanjay Arora to Take Charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

IPS Officer Sanjay Arora on Sunday was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner. As per the official order issued by Central Government, he will take charge from August 1, 2022.

Incumbent Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana- a Gujarat cadre IPS Officer, will be bid farewell on Sunday at the Parade ground in New Police Lines at 4pm.

Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS Officer, was appointed as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG in August, 2021.

According to the order, the competent authority has approved inter-cadre deputation of IPS Sanjay Arora to AGMUT cadre. SSB-DG IPS Officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Madhya Pradesh cadre, will hold additional charge of the post of ITBP-DG.

“Consequent upon inter-cadre deputation of Shri Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), Director General, ITBP to AGMUT cadre, the competent authority has approved that Shri SL Thaosen, IPS (MP:88), Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP vice Shri Sanjay Arora, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier,” The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.