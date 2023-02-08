Its Clear That PM Is Protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting industrialist Gautam Adani, adding that he wasn't satisfied with the former's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters after PM Modi concluded his address at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul said, "I am not satisfied with the PM's speech. However, it has revealed the truth. His speech had nothing about an inquiry (into the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)."

The Wayanad MP alleged that PM Modi did not answer any of the questions raised by him.

"The PM, in his speech' did not answer any (of his) questions. He was shell-shocked. I did not raise any difficult questions. They were simple questions that he dodged," Rahul said.

He claimed further that if PM Modi wasn't friends with Gautam Adani, he would have mentioned that an inquiry would be conducted into the latter's businesses in the wake of the Hindenburg report.