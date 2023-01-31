Rahul Gandhi Said This About Assam Saint Sankardev

Former Indian National Congress (INC) president Rahul Gandhi whose five-month long Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign ended on Monday amid snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, made a reference to Assamese polymath Srimanta Sankardev during his address.

Amid heavy snowfall, Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering where he cited Sankardev while speaking about ‘Kashmiriyat’. He said that the great saint-scholar from Assam had preached about a united society.

Gandhi said, “In Assam, Sankardev had said that people should be united and not attack others, but instead be critics of their own selves.”

The Congress leader’s remark came as he spoke about the way people in Jammu and Kashmir followed the idea of ‘Kashmiriyat’ is being followed elsewhere across India. Gandhi also went on to regard Kashmir as his home.

Elucidating on the term ‘Kashmiriyat’, Rahul Gandhi said that if we try to understand Lord Shiva’s sayings, we will come across the term ‘zero’ which can be seen as criticizing oneself and introspecting on one’s ego and thought process. Similarly, in Islam, a similar ideology surrounding the term ‘fanna’ goes around which adds up to attack one’s worst thoughts and emotions to be a better self.