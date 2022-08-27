National

J P Nadda to Visit Tripura on August 28

During his visit, the BJP President will address a public meeting and attend several party programmes in the state.
J P Nadda | file image
The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda will visit Tripura on Sunday.

Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to the state. During his visit, the BJP national president will address a public meeting and attend several party programmes in the state.

Nadda will also listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Sunday along with many state party leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Besides chairing several party meetings over two days, the BJP chief will also address a public meeting called 'Janajati Janasabha' in Khwumlung on August 29.

