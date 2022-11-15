Delhi Court Grants Bail to Jacqueline Fernandez

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Fernandez had sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.

The court had on August 31 accepted the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The agency's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.