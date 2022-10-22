Jacqueline Fernandez Tried to Flee from India: Alleges ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said to Delhi court that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez attempted to escape from India while she was being investigated in Rs. 200 crores extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The court while hearing a regular bail application of Jacqueline was informed by her lawyers that she hasn’t got any document from the ED after which the court asked the ED to do so.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing on November 10.

The ED opposing Jacqueline’s bail application today alleged in its reply to the court that she tampered with evidence during investigation by deleting data from her mobile phone.