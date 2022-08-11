Jagdeep Dhankhar Sworn-In as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath as the 14th Vice President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The President of India Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of Vice President.

The former West Bengal Governor took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

His ceremony was attended by many dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and many more.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was announced as the next Vice-President of India after counting of votes concluded for the elections held on August 6.

Dhankhar, the NDA's candidate for the post, beat-off competition from opposition candidate Magret Alva to be named the 14th Vice-President of India.

The BJP-led NDA candidate won the election comfortably with 528 votes against Alva's 182. Dhankhar secured 74.36 per cent. He has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.

The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots. As many as 55 MPs did not vote in the vice presidential election.

On August 7, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey jointly signed the 'Certification of the Election of Jagdeep Dhankar as the next Vice President of India'.