"Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...": Sanjay Singh Rallies For Kejriwal Upon Release

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was quoted by ANI as saying, "Sanjay Singh has just come out of the jail and thousands of party workers welcomed him...He (Sanjay Singh) said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Until and unless they are released we will not celebrate we will keep on struggling..."