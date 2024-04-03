"Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...": Sanjay Singh Rallies For Kejriwal Upon Release

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh rallied support for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday. Singh raised the slogan "Jail ke taale tootenge, Arvind Kejriwal chootenge".
Addressing AAP workers gathered outside the jail to welcome him, Sanjay Singh said, "Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai' It is not the time to celebrate rather a period of struggle). Our party's senior leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out."
Sanjay Singh was released from Tihar jail today after spending over six months as he was granted bail by the apex court in the alleged excise policy case.
A huge crowd of supporters were seen on the premises to welcome the AAP leader upon his release as evidenced by visuals. He was welcomed by loud cheers and slogans as he walked out of the jail. He climbed atop a vehicle to address the supporters gathered there.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was quoted by ANI as saying, "Sanjay Singh has just come out of the jail and thousands of party workers welcomed him...He (Sanjay Singh) said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Until and unless they are released we will not celebrate we will keep on struggling..."
Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi accepted the bail bond while imposing some conditions on Sanjay Singh which included that he had to furnish his itinerary through email and keep his Google location on if he leaves Delhi-NCR.
Moreover, he will have to surrender his passport, not leave the country, provide his his mobile number to the investigating officer and cooperate in the investigations, the court added.
In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Sanjay Singh in connection with the money laundering case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested and sent to judicial custody until April 15, while Manish Sisodia is also in judicial custody in the case.